Musa Sani, the Nigerian kid who went viral after building a replica of the Maiduguri flyover has finished another beautiful project

The wonder kid who bagged a scholarship from Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno has completed work on another replica of a massive flyover

Musa used mud and colourful paint to achieve the new project whose photos has gone viral on social media platforms

Musa Sani, the 13-year-old Borno boy who built a replica of the Maiduguri flyover is at it again with a new project that has wowed Nigerians.

New photos shared on Twitter by Onovwo-Omasoro Ali Ovie show that the boy has built a replica of a bigger flyover with plenty networks of roads.

Musa Sani has been called a wizkid. Photo credit: @OvieNews.

Musa Sani's second flyover

According to the tweet, the boy used mud and paint to achieve the eye-catching project which has impressed many people.

Sharing the photos on Twitter, Onovwo wrote:

"Musa Sani builds another flyover using mud and paint. Musa is the prodigy from Borno who made a scale mode of the flyover constructed by Zulum in Maiduguri."

Musa came into the public limelight after constructing his first replica and he attracted the attention of Governor Zulum.

Twitter users react

@Zubairumakeri said:

"Natural talent should be utilized and encouraged. I am happy that the Governor went there personally to see him and give him a scholarship. I'm highly impress with Sani I.Q."

@EmemEmemussoro commented:

"The way God shares his blessings is unspeakable. Imagine if this boy was from a rich home. I pray let the rich from his town help him out. It will be to their advantage in the nearest future."

@Prostinator said:

"In February he launched the first flyover here we're in August he launched another one with mud again, the effort should be applaud."

@AssociateTj said:

"This boy is especially gifted in architectural and civil engineering design. He should start going for technical drawing in his school."

SS2 boy named Timilehin builds replica of one storey building

Meanwhile Legit.ng has reported that a boy named Timilehin wowed internet users after a replica of a building he designed surfaced online.

Timilehin who is from Ogun state said in an interview that he wants to be an architect in the future.

The boy who is 18-year-old is currently in SS2.

