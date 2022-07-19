The Governor of Borno state, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has awarded talented Musa Sani a scholarship worth N5m

13-year-old Musa Sani had gone viral for building a replica of Borno state first overhead bridge using mud

The governor's offer comes months after Musa was offered a scholarship by a company to study in the United States

Musa Sani, a talented 13-year-old Borno boy who built a replica of the state's first flyover bridge with mud has been awarded a N5m scholarship up to secondary school level by the state Governor Professor Babagana Umara Zulum.

This was disclosed in a recent post on the official Facebook page of the governor on Monday, July 18.

Musa's talent caught the attention of the state governor. Photo Credit: The Governor of Borno State

Legit.ng had reported how Musa bagged a US scholarship after his brilliant work went viral back in December 2021.

The company that awarded him the US scholarship also offered the sum of N1 million to the lad's mum to start a business, while his dad was given a job.

Musa has been enrolled in a school in the state

According to the release on the Facebook page, the sum of N5m has been given to a school in Maiduguri called Golden Olive Academy where the pupil will start off from primary 4.

Chairperson of ETF Prof. Hauwa Biu is seen in a photo on the page presenting the N5m cheque to the boy. It was stated that the money has already been paid to the private school.

Musa, born into a less privileged family living around Gwange area in Maiduguri was enrolled at a community school in Gwange before now.

Netizens react to the governor's gesture

Clement C Mbanugo said:

"As this governor is doing good and people are praying for him, so shall he continue to be good. May God bless governor Zulum, may God protect governor Zulum."

Okeniran Adedeji said:

"Very laudable from Mr Gov. This is a clarion call to invest more public education.

"Your excellence, please replicate the infrastructure in that school in at least 10 public schools in Borno State."

Mrwan Brnawi said:

"Thank you sir that’s what we need support and motivation we have more and we need to change our reality we hame more than this , I have plans how to change our society with good minds we need you my bosses we need your help inside Nigeria specifically boron’s youths and outside the country, appreciate you bosses."

Engr Kosy Okoye said:

"You have done noble your Excellency. For now you are the only Governor that has shown interest in developing public education system hence you deserve to be called Excellency. Chukwu gozie gi."

