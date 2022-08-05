"Premium tears loading"

Global site navigation

Local editions

"Na to Turn Am to Photoshoot": Hilarious Reactions as Lady Turns Up in Matching Ankara with Chairs
Fashion

"Na to Turn Am to Photoshoot": Hilarious Reactions as Lady Turns Up in Matching Ankara with Chairs

by  Kumashe Yaakugh
  • A lady left several internet users cracking up after she shared a video of her interesting experience on a day out
  • In the video, she is seen in a colourful ankara dress sitting in a chair that had cushions in the same print
  • The video, which has since gone viral, has sparked hilarious comments from netizens, with some revealing what they would have done

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Imagine stepping out in a chic ensemble, feeling like a true fashionista, only to find yourself matching outfits with someone else at the same event. Even worse, an inanimate object.

Well, this was certainly the case for a lady who got social media users cracking up with laughter after sharing her experience.

Photos of a aldy and a chair.
The video has left many people amused. Credit: @karinaworldwide
Source: UGC

She made a video in which she can be seen looking pretty in a colourful ankara print dress.

Read also

Internet users commend young boy over amazing wig-making skills: "Very good handwork"

However, on a closer look at the video, it appears she is twinning with the chairs at the spot she is hanging out - including the one she is sitting on.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

She captioned the video:

"When your seamstress said you were the only person with this pattern now you're matching with the restaurant chairs."

Watch video below:

Social media users react

afrimedish:

" na to run go house."

mrs_radz_:

"I would stay there and act like the restaurant owner please, clearly it's a sign."

zoennatural:

"I will sit there enjoy meal and go. Its not my fault. I did not make the chair"

eneh_o:

"You see this particular print ehn..I was a victim. Thought it’s very unique and I shouldn’t find it so easy anywhere else but guess what it was used as a menu cover and brought to me to make an order "

Read also

Hilarious reactions trail lady's DIY braids attempt: "You dey manage attachment"

tagdesigns15:

"At this point God will be the judge "

lawlahfab:

"Na to turn am to photoshoot "

cumolondon:

"Premium tears loading"

dissimisef:

"Simple, I will take a picture with me on the chairs "

osiohpikin:

No lies A living thing and a non living thing."

"So creative": Internet users in awe as talented lady shares impressive ankara dress hack

When it comes to beauty and fashion hacks, there are numerous fun ways to create budget-friendly and hassle-free styles.

A lady identified as Naa Cece has left social media buzzing with reactions after she shared one of her many style hacks.

Naa has a following of over 70,000 followers on Tiktok, with a page dedicated to sharing interesting style hacks.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel