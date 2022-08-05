A lady left several internet users cracking up after she shared a video of her interesting experience on a day out

In the video, she is seen in a colourful ankara dress sitting in a chair that had cushions in the same print

The video, which has since gone viral, has sparked hilarious comments from netizens, with some revealing what they would have done

Imagine stepping out in a chic ensemble, feeling like a true fashionista, only to find yourself matching outfits with someone else at the same event. Even worse, an inanimate object.

Well, this was certainly the case for a lady who got social media users cracking up with laughter after sharing her experience.

The video has left many people amused. Credit: @karinaworldwide

Source: UGC

She made a video in which she can be seen looking pretty in a colourful ankara print dress.

However, on a closer look at the video, it appears she is twinning with the chairs at the spot she is hanging out - including the one she is sitting on.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

She captioned the video:

"When your seamstress said you were the only person with this pattern now you're matching with the restaurant chairs."

Watch video below:

Social media users react

afrimedish:

" na to run go house."

mrs_radz_:

"I would stay there and act like the restaurant owner please, clearly it's a sign."

zoennatural:

"I will sit there enjoy meal and go. Its not my fault. I did not make the chair"

eneh_o:

"You see this particular print ehn..I was a victim. Thought it’s very unique and I shouldn’t find it so easy anywhere else but guess what it was used as a menu cover and brought to me to make an order "

tagdesigns15:

"At this point God will be the judge "

lawlahfab:

"Na to turn am to photoshoot "

cumolondon:

"Premium tears loading"

dissimisef:

"Simple, I will take a picture with me on the chairs "

osiohpikin:

No lies A living thing and a non living thing."

"So creative": Internet users in awe as talented lady shares impressive ankara dress hack

When it comes to beauty and fashion hacks, there are numerous fun ways to create budget-friendly and hassle-free styles.

A lady identified as Naa Cece has left social media buzzing with reactions after she shared one of her many style hacks.

Naa has a following of over 70,000 followers on Tiktok, with a page dedicated to sharing interesting style hacks.

Source: Legit.ng