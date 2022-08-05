"Na to Turn Am to Photoshoot": Hilarious Reactions as Lady Turns Up in Matching Ankara with Chairs
- A lady left several internet users cracking up after she shared a video of her interesting experience on a day out
- In the video, she is seen in a colourful ankara dress sitting in a chair that had cushions in the same print
- The video, which has since gone viral, has sparked hilarious comments from netizens, with some revealing what they would have done
Imagine stepping out in a chic ensemble, feeling like a true fashionista, only to find yourself matching outfits with someone else at the same event. Even worse, an inanimate object.
Well, this was certainly the case for a lady who got social media users cracking up with laughter after sharing her experience.
She made a video in which she can be seen looking pretty in a colourful ankara print dress.
However, on a closer look at the video, it appears she is twinning with the chairs at the spot she is hanging out - including the one she is sitting on.
She captioned the video:
"When your seamstress said you were the only person with this pattern now you're matching with the restaurant chairs."
Watch video below:
Social media users react
afrimedish:
" na to run go house."
mrs_radz_:
"I would stay there and act like the restaurant owner please, clearly it's a sign."
zoennatural:
"I will sit there enjoy meal and go. Its not my fault. I did not make the chair"
eneh_o:
"You see this particular print ehn..I was a victim. Thought it’s very unique and I shouldn’t find it so easy anywhere else but guess what it was used as a menu cover and brought to me to make an order "
tagdesigns15:
"At this point God will be the judge "
lawlahfab:
"Na to turn am to photoshoot "
cumolondon:
"Premium tears loading"
dissimisef:
"Simple, I will take a picture with me on the chairs "
osiohpikin:
No lies A living thing and a non living thing."
