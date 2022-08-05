A video making rounds online has captured the moment some little children stole the show during a party

In the video, the kids were spotted showing off their dance moves to the amazement of the DJ and some other adults

Reacting to the video, netizens showered accolades on the little children for not letting shyness overshadow them

Some young children wowed everyone at a party after displaying their dance moves during a party.

In a viral video, the children were spotted sitting in the front row while vibing to songs being played by the disk jockey (DJ).

At a point in the video, they got so excited and left their seats to the front stage, dancing amazingly without getting shy.

Children steal the show during party Photo Credit: @dy_saintwills

Two of the jiggy children are seemingly sisters as they both rocked the same yellow and white outfit.

Dance video of young children warms hearts

The sweet video shared on TikTok by @dy_saintwills has gone viral on social media, and the kids have earned massive praises from viewers who loved their energetic display.

Reacting to the video, @phel_ophel said:

"I want more videos of these happy children biko I’ve watched this like 10times they’re giving me joy."

@diasy2021 wrote:

"Dat babe wit ice cream cup na full vibes na she go de stand up for d older sis."

@mhizbeautybae wrote:

"The other children be like are they the only children here ."

@pinkberryms remarked:

"042 baddest DJ Saintwills.... we re so proud of you dude keep making us proud."

@generio_billionairequeen noted:

"Na here our future leaders dey like this. its well ooooo. our kids dey trend oooo."

@i_amcaro2 wrote:

"And I shouted Jesus! When I was at this age na pnt I dey wear upandan, don't even know what music is not to talk of knowing the lyrics what a life ."

@sharkasandy stated:

"Vibes everywhere. My unborn kids make una dey see am ohh. I no need dulling if una come out ohh. Well I trust God."

Watch the video below:

She came prepared: Little girl on uniform dances to Kizz Daniel's Buga, steals the entire show in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pretty little girl has stunned many Nigerians on social media after showing off her incredible dancing skills.

In the heartwarming video making rounds online, the little girl stormed the stage with her classmates for a dance performance As soon as Kizz Daniel's Buga started playing, she took off and stole the entire show with her dance styles and body movement.

The video has stirred massive reactions on social media as some Nigerians shower accolades on her and proclaim her the winner of the Buga challenge.

