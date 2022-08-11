Generous Me, a non-government organization, recently organized a community outreach in Lagos State

The group founded in 2022 by Tolu Alade, donated clothes, shoes bags, and some other items to the needy in Oworo area of Lagos

They also provided a bouncing castle for the children and gave them the opportunity to play and have fun together

Charity group donates to needy in Lagos Photo Credit: Original

Source: Original

Generous Me is a passion project whose objective is to make it easier for donors to give to the needy. The project which kickstarted in 2022 was spearheaded by respected finance expert Tolu Alade, G.

Tolu reveals motivation behind Generous Me project

The charity organization aims to be the go-to partner for material donations from across Nigeria while also addressing the economic needs of the less-privileged.

Speaking about why she started the organization, Ms Alade said:

“I used to clear out my closet at least once a year and start thinking of what to do with the items. Sometimes, my family would package these items to donate to an orphanage or other people in need around us but the time to get these items across was a bother at times.

"Over time, I realized it wasn't just me that experienced this and that was how GenerousMe started - to make giving easier for donors and create a system for distributing donated items to people in need. We are focused on helping people declutter their wardrobes/closets and getting these items across to people who need them.”

Speaking on why they chose to hold the outreach in Oworo, Alade wrote:

“The Oworo Outreach was the first of our large community projects to reach people across different ages and genders. We had our first outreach in May but it was focused on giving clothes to some teenage girls. Our plan is to have large community outreaches at least twice a year.”

Source: Legit.ng