A beautiful 25-year-old woman, Rumeysa Gelgi was named tallest woman by Guiness world record

While sharing her life experience, Rumeysa said she was diagnosed with Weaver's syndrome when she was young

The illness made her grow super tall and it earned her 5 awards from Guiness records which includes biggest hands

Rumeysa Gelgi, a beautiful woman from Turkey, recently emerged as the world's tallest woman.

The beautiful woman has everything in her house customized to fit her height as regular furnitures and cars do not make her comfortable.

Nas Daily reports that Rumeysa is a staggering 2 meters and also has the biggest hands for a woman.

World's tallest woman, Rumeysa Gelgi Photo Credit: NasDaily

Source: Facebook

Speaking in an interview with Nas, Rumeysa disclosed that she was diagnosed with Weaver's syndrome (a condition that involves tall stature with or without a large head size) at an early age.

She subsequently bagged 5 Guiness world records which include tallest teenager (former), longest finger, largest hands, longest back and tallest woman living.

Rumeysa has never entered an airplane

Due to her height, Rumeysa has been unable to enter an airplane. She has a customized bus which she usually takes on trips.

Sadly, Rumeysa is usually unable to sit in the bus, rather she goes in with a mattrass and lays down while the vehicle is on motion.

One feature which intrigues people the most is her deep voice. Some people say she sounds like a man while some others just enjoy her eloquence whenever she speaks.

Social media users share their thoughts

Andie Lucas said:

"I knew from her name and her surroundings she must be Turkish! Her English is fabulous."

Tal Dorot stated:

"What an amazing person she is! She chooses to focus on the positive things and love what is special about her rather than be sad, angry and bitter about it. I wish I was more like her."

Kelly Marquis reacted:

"She's amazing and her family is incredible for the way they nurture and support her. Hopefully she can achieve all her dreams."

Aravinda Vissa reacted:

"Kudos to her mom who is always behind the scenes supporting her daughter."

Bryan Bytt said:

"What an amazing lady she is!! I could tell how intelligent she is by the way she speaks, and her English is brilliant. She really is an inspiration to me and I am glad that you introduced her to us here, thank you xx."

Rainbow Martha commented:

"Sounds like a man, when she speaks. So it has many aspects other than height."

Watch the video below:

