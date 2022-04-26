An enthralling video of a tall African man has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

The footage was shared on Facebook and shows the gentleman walking with another, average height man along a road

South African social media users were left stunned and amazed at the man’s height and shared their reactions online

Towering, statuesque men do tend to have more allure. However, one gent left Saffas gobsmacked at his unusually elongated physique.

A video shared on Facebook by Ekurhuleni "Online" Radio shows the tall gentleman walking with another average height man along a road on their way to an unknown destination.

A man's odd height had people talking. Image: Ekurhuleni "Online" Radio/Facebook

Source: UGC

What studies said

Study after study has found that taller men and women are generally considered more attractive or striking. And this gent, believed to be from Lesotho, surely takes the cup as his extraordinarily long limbs leave one at a loss for words.

Cyber citizens flocked in under the post to share their comments and reactions in response to the man’s height.

Ernest Weldon commented:

“Djere, poles for legs, you can't talk face to face with this dude you have to Whatsapp him, your voice will never get to his ears.”

Bernice Boikanyo said:

“That guy is the tallest guy in Lesotho.”

Morwa Matome Mpholoane wrote:

“I'm short but I feel real fucken short this thing is f***d up lol how can one be such tall I mean he can see in the other side of the car dam*n n I find it disrespectful for a man to look up my head yerrrrr lol.”

Lebohang Lexnton Mo Fking responded:d

“He'll do great in NBA.”

Mosuwe Pat Zceen commented:

“This guy lives in Lesotho, TY.”

Mornay Short reacted:

“Satellite Traffic Officer.”

Bhayilomzi Mabel'entlanzi Tshisa Mhlonyane replied:

“Long distance person this one.”

Source: Legit.ng