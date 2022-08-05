A Nigerian lady has stirred massive reactions online over a recent video shared via her TikTok account

In the video, the lady came out of her hotel room and stood at the door, screaming that she needs a man

Reacting to the lady's request, a young man came out of his hotel room to inform her that he is available

A beautiful Nigerian lady, Aphrodite Zee, recently played a prank at a hotel room where she lodged.

She shared the prank video via her official TikTok account, which has generated many views and comments since it surfaced on the app.

In the viral video, the young lady came out of her hotel room, screaming that she is in urgent need of a man.

Nigerian lady in need of a man Photo Credit: Aphrodite Zee

After making her intentions known at the hotel, a man came out of his room and told her he was available, and they all burst into laughter.

Sharing the video on TikTok, Aphrodite said she was shocked over his response because she didn't think someone would come out.

TikTok users react to the video

@moflex9569 said:

"My phones volume was high. And my mom was seated besides me."

@simplyzara4 stated:

"It's the raising of the hand for me, this one is total surrender."

@kayuse4real commented:

"She was even jumping to him before he ran back for joke not to become real. #HeRan ."

@omgitsjesenia said:

"Why did I think this was Julie the one who makes tik toks with her boss ."

@kiokowilly wrote:

"Try this in my country by the time you finish the statement you will already be satisfied."

@deji_sal added:

"The guy respond with his 2 hands in d air. just in case you no hear, u no fit claim say u no c am."

Watch the video below:

