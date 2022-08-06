A Nigerian lady who is from Benue state has been given accolades as she nears the end of her NECO examinations

According to a congratulatory poster seen on Facebook, the lady will graduate from MGSN, Sankara in Ukum LGA of the state

The poster sounded as if the lady found it hard going to school as it says no time is too late and hope never ends

A young lady who may have found it hard going to school is finally finishing her NECO examination and congratulations are pouring in for her.

The young lady named Anom Stella has been seen in a poster shared on Facebook by Antswen Emmanuel Bem Antswen.

Hope never ends, no time is too late

Information has it that Stella will finish her NECO exams on August 11, 2022 at Mbapuum Grammar School, Ngenev. (M. G. S. N) Sankera.

In the poster, the lady wrote that no time is late to go to school and that hope never ends.

The write-up reads:

"Congratulations on NECO graduation. No time is too late and hope never ends."

Many people on Facebook have joined to congratulate the young lady on her acchivement.

Mum goes back to JSS3 after having her last kid

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian mum went back to secondary school after she had her last child.

Mrs Ugwoke went back to JS3 in 2018 after she had her last child, deciding to complete her education against all odds.

On the 22nd of June, 2022, she wrote her last WAEC paper which was Government, thereby graduating from secondary school.

Her story later went viral and inspired so many hearts on social media as she has been described as a determined woman.

Former filling station attendant becomes a lawyer

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a young man who worked as a filling station attendant went on to become a successful lawyer.

The man said he was working as a pump attendant and going to school at the same time.

His story inspired many people on social media when it was shared as people connected to it.

