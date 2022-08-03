Social media users have been buzzing with reactions after a Tiktoker shared a video of her style recreation gone wrong

In the video, the original design can be seen on a lady, and then the second one shows the recreated version

The dress was poorly recreated, causing social media to share their thoughts about the tailor, the fabric, and the lady

The trend of tailors disappointing their clients is far from being over as yet another lady has fallen victim to it.

A lady identified on Tiktok as @delivia_26 has left social media users buzzing with laughter after she shared her own dress recreation experience.

The video has left many people amused. Credit: @delivia_26

A photo of a lady in a gold cold-shoulder asoebi had earlier gone viral and @delivia_26 wanted a piece of that slay!

However, it ended in tears as the tailor gave her a botched and hilarious replication of the otherwise fashionable look.

The video shows the photo of the original slayer and then a second photo shows the replicated version of the design.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to trending video

teefah____:

"Na to fly remain"

the__tamara:

"Just start throwing hands, my love."

stacie_darlyn:

"Different tailor and different fabrics."

sassonfleek__:

"I can't breathe"

darmie_adetoro:

"Lmao it is because you didn’t buy same color of material."

priscakevwe:

"They even added bust for her "

__prettyesty:

"I dnt even knw who to blame, the material, the tailor, or the body of the customer."

_oreoluwamii:

"See enh let go and fight. I hate nonsense."

the flower:

"Ye dey don do u strong thing "

smilley098:

"lesson, go to these tailors that you know people trust. Don't allow someone to practice tailoring on your clothes just because he or she is cheap."

