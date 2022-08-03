A trending video shows a little girl making herself known to parents and adults during a recent occasion

In the hilarious video, the little girl boldly stood on stage and introduced herself as Ebere 'kili kili star'

Social media users have reacted to the video with most people showering praises on the little girl over her impressive boldness

In the presence of adults and parents at an occasion, a little girl stood on stage and introduced herself as 'kili kili star'.

Guests could not hold back their laughter as the bold little girl revealed her nickname.

In the video, the little girl who rocked a dark glasses told everyone that her name is Ebere Chibuike, but her friends address her as Kili kili star.

She then asked everyone present at the ocassion to call her nickname; a request which they quickly obeyed as they all screamed Kili kili star.

Nigerians in stitches over funny video of little girl

@ebereeleazar said:

"Remmy Philip boyaaaa here’s why I’m called Ebere we are kiri kiri stars."

@ediblisscakes stated:

"We did this in primary it was called Catching the Train."

@lastborn_coinx reacted:

"Document this Abeg she needs to see this in her 20s."

@obinnapascal966 remarked:

"Our gals bck den be4 yahoo guys take dem away from us ."

@queenlyn90 wrote:

"Omo kirikiri star is a very expensive hollandaise she’s a star ⭐️."

@ada_billion_billion said:

" Now we’re all going to be here when kili kili star ⭐️grows up and starts doing big girl ."

@ayomiii__ noted:

"@pheyiii this is you after buying your foolish shein outfits ."

