Yet another video has gone viral on social media as it captures the process of a lace frontal wig being installed on a child

In the video, the little girl can be seen sleeping in an adult's arms while the step-by-step process is carried out

Reacting to the trending video, many social media users have criticized both the hairstylist and the mother for the look

The trend of little children getting hairstyles that are supposedly meant for adults continues to thrive despite the backlash it constantly receives.

Recently, yet another child was put under the stressful process of getting a lace frontal installed.

The video has sparked outrage online. Credit: @gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

In the trending video posted by blogger @gossipmilltv, the little girl is seen in the arms of a lady while another applies glue n her hair, then covered in a wrap before the center-parted hair is installed on the sleeping child.

Check out the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social media users react

medlynn_benstowe:

"Is that super glue?"

gh_foods

"Why would a mother do this on her child’s head."

balinga777:

"Them suppose arrest person wey dey video n the hair stylist."

okonkwo__bee:

"Stop installing frontals for kids."

rosythrone:

"Stop forcing things on kids. That baby looks exhausted and also need some maintenance as well, not this!"

je_suis_bliss:

"Make God help me make I no Dey any saloon them dey so small pikin frontals."

wigsbynancy_:

"Why stressing this baby."

tessybanks1:

"Allow babies to be babies."

hairbyire:

"The hair no still fine leave this child please mtcheww."

berrywhyte12:

"Upon all the stress the hair no still fine."

scentsatique.ng:

"Wait fess! Is that not super glue?"

comzy_:

"What happen to beads and ribbon."

"How will the scalp receive fresh air?" Reactions to video of beaded hairstyles for kids

While children are big on hairstyles that feature sparkles and colours, they aren’t big on the pain that comes with braiding hair.

A video showing a collection of kiddies' hairstyles featuring lots of beads infused in the plaits has left social media users with mixed feelings.

In the video posted by @nigerianbraids, little girls sporting different shaped braids can be seen with colourful beads attached to their neatly-done hair.

Source: Legit.ng