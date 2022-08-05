A TikTok celebrity identified as Sister Ekwutus recently surprised his mother at her shop

In a viral video, the young man dressed in long gown sneaked up on his mother from behind and her reaction was priceless

The excited mother gave him a warm hug and her son showered her with wads of cash as people gathered at the scene

A viral video has shown the moment a man paid a surprise visit to his beautiful mother at her store.

The young TikTok celebrity identified as Sister Ekwutus has been trending on the app over his hilarious videos.

In a video, he surprised his mother who sells goats at the market and she was so surprised to see him.

Ekwutus surprises mum at the market Photo Credit: @sis.ekwutus

Source: UGC

She screamed and hugged him tightly while he brought out wads of cash which he showered on her.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

While spraying money on her, people gathered at the scene to know what was happening while some others tried to secure some part of the money being sprayed.

TikTok users hail sister Ekwutus

Reacting to the video, Nigerians applauded the comedian for appreciating his mother in public.

A lady, Deramite, expressed her shock about his mother's business while stating that she would love to patronize her.

"Your mum na goat seller? I won buy goat from give location", she wrote.

@kakas950 said:

"Hahahaha mama no gree o, good one sis ekwu God bless you."

@aghachinonso stated:

"This brought tears to my eyes,mother's er irreplaceable Nne oma."

@nekky11 wrote:

"Wooooooooow so emotional. God bless all mother's out there ."

@chikamario said:

"Awwww I love dis dis something I wished to be showing my mum everyday but distance is my problem ‍♀️‍♀️."

@mira.bel0602 wrote:

"With those plenty plenty money she will now believe u are a successful hookupian."

@unstoppablesoul1234 said:

"Great Hookupians Bikonu Ekwutosi will pay d sum of 50k for not putting on our uniform before going out meanwhile God Chukwu Gozie gi Nwanne ."

Watch the video below:

Video captures sweet moment Nigerian man surprises mum with his presence 7 years after seeing her, many react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man with the Instagram handle @godswill_sab has warmed hearts on social media after surprising his mum with his presence seven years after seeing her.

In the adorable video the young man shared on his Instagram page, he attended his mother's church unannounced and the woman screamed joyfully and embraced him.

After embracing his adorable son, the woman took him to the altar and they both knelt to give gratitude to God. @godswill_sab could be seen gifting his mum bundle of cash while the woman got emotional.

Source: Legit.ng