A young Nigerian man with the Instagram handle @godswill_sab has warmed hearts on social media after surprising his mum with his presence seven years after seeing her.

In the adorable video the young man shared on his Instagram page, he attended his mother's church unannounced and the woman screamed joyfully and embraced him.

After embracing his adorable son, the woman took him to the altar and they both knelt to give gratitude to God.

Sharing the video, the man wrote:

"I haven’t seen my mom in seven year’s,I had the opportunity to surprise her at the mother’s Sunday Service, it was an emotional moment. at first she wasn’t sure if I was the person she’s seeing,cos I already spoke to her a day before wishing her happy Mother’s Day in advance, so she wasn’t expecting me at all."

@godswill_sab could be seen gifting his mum bundle of cash while the woman got emotional.

Nigerians react

Reacting to the video, an Instagram user with the handle @beautiful_complex_simplicity said:

"This was absolutely beautiful."

@iamsavage_princess wrote:

"Awwwwn so nice...God bless you...na wetin carry me come here b this o."

@mztollyhoni commented:

"This is so sweet."

@im_young_caesar said:

"Bless up bro eje ana bu isi ije I pray I will be able to surprise my mom like this soon because it’s been just about same years that I have not see her."

saaratuuh wrote:

"You have me crying on my Hospital bed."

