A Nigerian mother has shared a hilarious video of her little daughter licking her milk without permission

Apparently, the little girl took the pack of milk and hid behind the curtain where she licked to her satisfaction

The funny mother caught the girl in the act and made a funny video of the moment which she shared on TikTok

A little girl was recently nabbed by her mother, Kemi Maria, licking milk behind a curtain at home.

In the hilarious video making rounds online, the little girl was quietly doing her thing behind the curtain when her mother gently slid the curtain open.

The surprised mother asked her daughter what she was doing behind the curtain and the little girl made a very funny face.

She obviously had no pity on the milk as she was spotted packing it with her whole hands. Sadly, she was unable to continue licking the milk after seeing her mother.

TikTok users react to hilarious video

@angelmena034 said:

"Correction immediately ."

@mrsdelightgavor0 stated:

"OMG SWEET GIRL ☺️she is praying laaa ."

@innerpeace150 reacted:

"She’s the cutest ."

@ceo_lannyscent commented:

"She no even send you ."

@princessbaby471 asked:

"Can't someone steal in peace."

@theo8004 noted:

"Wat are you doing she said mhmmm meaning am enjoying my self."

@_rissa_xx remarked:

"Milk Wey dey expensive, haaaa you go chop small beating sha."

@horrible_singa wrote:

"Aww..... see her innocent face leave her to enjoy herself."

Watch the video below:

Milk is expensive o: Reactions as girl pours a full container of milk on baby

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that social media users have expressed mixed reactions to photos that captured the moment a little girl bathed her younger one with a full container of powdered milk.

The baby appeared to enjoy the milk bath as it could be seen wearing a smile. Many thought the kids were only having fun, others thought it amounted to wastage and that the older kid would be dealt with.

Kids are known to have fun in the darndest way possible. Sometimes, this put them in harm's way or comes at a cost to their parents or guardians. @GodsOwns004 shared the photos of the little girl as she bathed her younger one in a full container of milk powder.

