A pretty little girl has been making rounds online over her jiggy attitude in class on her birthday

In a viral video, the little girl was seen walking majestically and acting overly excited as her classmates sang for her

Social media users have gushed over the video with most people complimenting the little girl over her wonderful display

A video has shown the exciting moment some pupils of a school celebrated their classmate on her birthday.

In a video, the pupils were spotted singing a birthday song for the celebrant who was all shades of excited.

She was spotted walking around the class in a grand style as her classmates showered her with love by singing for her.

At a point, she placed her hands on her waists and stretched her legs before falling to the floor in a very dramatic style.

The video was shared on Instagram by @nkiruolumideojo with the caption:

"They say if you love Fridays you don't love your job ..I don't agree..you can love both. Sharing this extra Friday energy from little Ms. Drama herself ."

Reactions as funny little girl falls to the floor on her birthday

The trending video has stirred hilarious reactions online as people applaud the little girl over her dramatic display.

Chizysmiles said:

"Oh my this was so me on Aug 3rd. Check she might just be an August baby because we are mightily dramatic ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Impactfulkemiwa stated:

"See swag ."

Nairawisesales reacted:

"I love her energy! ❤️."

Victoriajise reacted:

"This is so beautiful ."

Mirabellapaulcia commented:

"I love herr."

Gloriousruins2030 noted:

"Oh dear! So adorable. ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Charitynwaka remarked:

"Ohhh dear this is so sweet."

Chizor_forbes wrote:

"Love her!!! She even planned where to fall!!! ."

Fab_signature said:

"Just the perfect mood to start the weekend ."

Talk2solum added:

"That little is Solum and Solum is that little girl ."

Little girl goes dramatic on assembly ground, waves her hands in air, video goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video showing kids on a school's assembly ground as they sing has got people making interesting comments.

In the video, a kid struck a posture as if she was sleeping while standing. Seconds after, she started waving her hands in the air. The child continued with her demonstration. You would think she was in a trance.

People said that the kid must be copying someone who she had seen many times praying or worshipping. Other children behind her continued singing the song in the way they could best do. While she was waving her hands like a music conductor, her eyes remained closed.

