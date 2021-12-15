A little girl trying to interpret a song being sung on her school's assembly with her hands and eyes closed has got Nigerians talking

The kid's demonstration started just when people thought she was sleeping while standing and might fall off

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video said that the kid could have been heavily influenced by adults around, especially her mother

A video showing kids on a school's assembly ground as they sing has got people making interesting comments.

In the video, a kid struck a posture as if she was sleeping while standing. Seconds after, she started waving her hands in the air.

The kid's show on the assembly ground got reactions. Photo source: @codedblog

Source: Instagram

Funny demonstration

The child continued with her demonstration. You would think she was in a trance. People said that the kid must be copying someone who she had seen many times praying or worshipping.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Other children behind her continued singing the song in the way they could best do. While she was waving her hands like a music conductor, her eyes remained closed.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 6,000 comments with more than 66,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

kie_kie__ said:

"Wait is she choreographing to the song or she’s ahead in spirit!!"

iamsexysteel said:

"Shey if I no sabi the song I go demonstrate na."

abayomi_alvin asked:

"Why That Dude on the left tuck in like that?"

kaybugar said:

"Na that bros short wey dey next to her shock me.

parrotprince said:

"Make she grow first , una go hearam."

kayceeblinqs said:

"This is my mood this detty December. Nobody should stress me please."

Mother and twins

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian mum tired of how her kids follow her everywhere in the house stirred reactions online.

In a short video shared by @gossipmilltv, the mother spoke to the twins in a matter-of-fact manner. She asked them why they keep following her everywhere.

The babies stayed on the floor, wondering why their mother was suddenly serious. The mother said that they kept invading her privacy.

Source: Legit