A Nigerian lady, Oluwafunmilayo A. Oni, has shared her joy on LinkedIn after bagging two scholarships

According to Funmi, she was told that she wouldn't be able to secure any scholarship opportunity because she graduated with 2.2

Luckily, she bagged two scholarships on the same day and the excited lady has advised fellow graduates to never give up

A Nigerian lady, Oluwafunmilayo A. Oni, has advised people who graduated from school with second class lower degrees (2.2) not to dash their hopes of getting scholarships.

Funmi, who graduated from university with 2.2 was able to secure two scholarships on the same day.

Although the journey was a bit tough as she once got rejected by a scholarship body for not meeting up to the CGPA, she refused to give up.

Second class lower graduate bags two scholarships Photo Credit: Oluwafunmilayo Oni

Source: UGC

Funmi had to give up one scholarship offer

The resilient young lady subsequently bagged two scholarships fully funded and she was given the opportunity to choose the one she prefers.

She however disclosed on LinkedIn that it was hurtful that she had to let one of the offers go because they both had great opportunities.

In her words:

"If you graduated with a 2:2 like me, this post is for you. For years, I doubted my ability to bag any scholarship for my Masters degree because many scholarship granting organizations often stated clearly that they would rather a minimum of 2:1. "

"I remember that I applied for a prestigious scholarship and I was told that my leadership experience was superb and excellent but I didn’t meet the academic criteria because of CGPA from undergrad."

"This year, I was awarded the Chevening Scholarship and the Irish Aid scholarship on the same day. See God ! now I have to choose 1. Both are fully funded with diverse opportunities and it pains me that I have to let one of them go. So, if you have a 2:2 like me, the journey might be slightly tougher but the world is your oyster!"

LinkedIn users react to Funmi's post

Raisa Anan said:

"Thanks for such an inspiring post ."

Unaswi Mothui stated:

"This post was definitely for me. Testimonies like this give us that courage in times where we have disqualified ourselves without even trying."

Comfort Amadi noted:

"This is indeed inspiring, congratulations dear."

Godswill Eyo reacted:

"This is great feat. Congratulations ."

Ayoola Oluga remarked:

"I hope Nigerian applicants will read through the eligibility criteria. The part most Nigerians won't find interesting is where it states that the beneficiaries of the scholarship must return to their country of citizenship for a minimum of two years after their award has ended."

Chioma Mmadu commented:

"Congratulations Funmilayo! This is indeed wholesome and inspiring."

