A Nigerian kid, Faith Emadiji, was given the opportunity to dress up like a LATSMA official and briefly live her dream

The kid had always told her parents to one day work as a road safety official when she grows up

Many people who saw Faith's photos online in LASTMA uniform thanked her parents for encouraging her

A page named Lavist on Facebook has shared the photos of a kid, Faith Emadiji, who was dressed as a Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) agent and allowed to work as a mock official.

In a post, it was revealed the kid had always wanted to be a LATSMA operative for long. When her parents could not handle the incessant requests from the kid, her mother kitted her up to look like one.

People praised her mother for dressing the kid up as a LATSMA official. Photo source: Lavist

Faith's parents encouraged her

She took her to where officials of the road safety agency were so she could join them to control traffic for a while. The page said:

"This is an encouragement for her. She's pursuing her dream. May God lead you through, beautiful."

In conversation with Legit.ng, Lavist said:

"The mother dressed her up, not for her career day school, but because she has been disturbing her parents that she loves to become a LASTMA officer in future. Her mother said she did that to encourage her more so she can focus."

As at the time of writing this report, the post has gathered tens of comments with hundreds of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Sola Richard Okunola said:

"She is an agent of positive change, God bless your dream, I know that Nigeria shall be great again after the current corrupt leadership."

Adebayo Ismail said:

"Great one.Gallant future officer God will continue to guide and guard u. Stay blessed!"

Azeez Olakunle Popoola said:

"God bless you girl, you can be an ambassador of change we are all looking for."

Meshach Odeniyi said:

"Huuuuum lasma na bad work ooo pls they really bad in behaviors oooo ok ooo it's well with you in Jesus mighty name God bless you too."

Ayo Ojo said:

"May God bless you & satisfy ur heart desire."

Kid followed dad to work

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young father, Will Rudd, who works as a site manager, shared adorable photos of his three-year-old son on LinkedIn specially dressed for work.

The man revealed that they always passed by his workplace whenever he took him to his school. Each time, the young child would ask his dad if he can build houses with him.

One day, Rudd gave him a chance, dressed the kid in a site jacket and helmet. He revealed that the kid was so excited by the opportunity.

