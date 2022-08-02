A Nigerian man has narrated how he ended up as an uber driver after graduating with a degree in economics

The young man identified as Edward Anyakwo shared his story on TikTok and asked his followers if he made the right decision

Social media users have reacted to his post with majority of people applauding him for not doing anything fraudulent to get money

An uber driver, Edward Anyakwo, has stunned people after revealing that he is a graduate of economics.

The young man shared photos of himself rocking his graduation outfit from the university to prove to people that he's educated.

Shortly afterwards, he shared another photo showing his current condition, years after graduation from school.

Graduate of economics becomes Uber driver

It was obvious that he no longer practiced what he studied in school as the smart young man delved into uber driving to make ends meet.

While sharing his story on TikTok, he asked people if he made the right choice to go into uber driving.

TikTok users share their thoughts

@101simon said:

"This is why I urge people to not just get the degree but also seek MULTIPLE internships."

@dronetrucker commented:

"I dropped out sophomore year, got my CDL, I saw the scam I was in."

@abryl_abryl reacted:

"That’s why I tell ppl to intern while in school. Every summer you should be interning at a company within your desired career field. I had recruiters."

@rkowenz said:

"Fellow econ grad. Shotgun that resume everywhere and make a great LinkedIn. Look for any job with "analyst" in the title or legal/compliance positions."

@samsconzy stated:

"Bro you definitely can get a job that. You can get the IBM data analytics certificate and build up your portfolio with that."

@orventille added:

"I got a bachelors in computer science and i also do the same ."

