A young lady has done a video showing how she returned an iPhone 12 she saw on the bus to the owner

In the clip, the lady revealed she waited for 15 minutes to meet the owner who called her on the lost phone

People commended her for doing the right thing as some TikTok users said that they would have gone with the phone

A young lady known as Sharika Choudhury on TikTok has shared how she found an iPhone 12 on the bus.

The lady in a video revealed that a call soon came in after five minutes that she picked the phone. The owner was tensed about his loss.

Many people thanked the lady for being honest and returning the item. Photo source: TikTok/@sharika.choudhury

A honest lady

Sharika waited for 15 minutes before the owner showed up and met her at the bus stop. She added that when her mother heard what she did, she called all their family members to tell them the good deed.

Many people commended her for being honest and returning the device unlike what some strangers would do.

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 5000 comments with thousands of views.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Naushin said:

"Everyone trying to push a love story on them needs to go pray girl was just tryna be nice."

jamesmcavoysrealgf said:

"you’re better than i am. i woulda taken the money and left."

Ellymarie said:

"Is it just me thinking that boy is beautiful."

WAVEZ said:

"I would take da money out back and leave phone."

Suki said:

"Did this too when I found a phone on the train and the person gave me a letter and chocolate as a thank you."

Muzslimmqueen said:

"We need more ppl like you."

