A young Nigerian man who was expecting a package that contained an iPhone 13 Pro Max from the US was disappointed when the box arrived in the country

The young man met a torn box and was told by NIPOST that the package came in such a state even when the American sender service disagreed

Not knowing what else to do, he came on to Twitter to share his story with photos that explain his situation

A young Nigerian man with the Twitter handle @Ezevictorr came out on Twitter on Friday, April 1 to write about how the iPhone 13 pro max that was sent from America never got to him.

He said he waited for two weeks for the parcel sent by his wife till NIPOST/EMS called him, asking him to come pick it up at their office in Asaba.

Some Nigerians also shared similar experiences. Photo source: @Ezevictorr

Source: Twitter

I met the carton torn

When he got there, he was told that one of his parcels arrived torn and the iPhone which was certified intact in America was not found.

Confused about what else to do, the man shared snapshots of the letter by an EMS official declaring that the item was missing. EMS America maintained that the device was indeed sent.

Read his thread below:

As at the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 4,000 retweets with hundreds of comments.

People advised him

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Hardeyemo said:

"I had a similar case in 2019. It was three iPhone 11 pro max. What they showed us was tecno phone. How?? My brother had sent 3 iPhones at the time. Brand new. It was to be sold ( about 1.2 Million). Only for these guys to say nothing of such was found."

@adetoyan said:

"Please write to the office of the postmaster general. They should either replace it or refund the money."

@paul_otoh said:

"Make sure you contact the original sender. EMS America. You will get reimbursed for the cost of the phone. Just don't give up. I suggest also getting a lawyer to write to them. It's worth it."

@Iamdomi3 said:

"My uncle works with NIPOST and he's always coming home with very expensive stuff,like things he can't afford from his salary. Ranging from iPhones, jewellery, wristwatches etc. We've been cautioning him but he'll always say it's the trend from their office. I don taya."

I was almost sold a fake iPhone

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man shared how he escaped buying a fake iPhone.

It was gathered that the man had gone to Computer Village, Lagos to get an iPhone 13 Pro Max. To his surprise, the phone vendor told him the iPhone 13 is available at N110k while the iPhone 12 is sold for N85k.

The young man knowing that the smartphones should cost more than grew suspicious. Despite being sweet-tongued by the cunning seller about the phone's authenticity, the man did a quick on-the-spot investigation and confirmed his suspicion.

