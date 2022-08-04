Saratu Dan-Azumi, the Kano girl who is out of school but who can calculate numbers like a computer has been awarded another scholarship

The latest scholarship is coming from the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE)

The AGILE is a World Bank-assisted program and it searched for and located the girl in Kno where the announcement of the scholarship was made

Another scholarship offer has come the way of Saratu Dan-Azumi, the little girl from Kano who is good at Mathematics.

It was recently discovered that the girl is out of school but could still calculate numbers like a wizkid. The first scholarship came from the Bashir Ahmad Foundation, BAF.

AGILE, a World Bank-assisted program has awarded a scholarship to Saratu Dan-Azumi. Photo credit: @BashirFund.

Source: Twitter

Another scholarship for Saratu

The latest scholarship offer is coming from the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE), a World Bank-assisted program.

Project Communication Officer, Aliyu Yusuf said the pragram will enroll Saratu in school.

Yusuf said:

“Coincidentally, the Kano AGILE Project team is on an advocacy visit to the five emirate councils in the state, with a view to soliciting their support, being critical stakeholders in the promotion of adolescent girls’ education.

“During the team’s visit to Gaya Emirate Council, the girl and her parents were invited to the emir’s palace.

“Representative of the state ministry of education and the AGILE team briefed the Emir, Alhaji Ali Ibrahim-Abdulkadir, on the intention of the project to shoulder the educational responsibilities of the young girl."

I left school because of bullies, says Saratu

Reacting to the great news, Saratu stated that she left school at primary four because she was bullied by her classmates.

She said she is ready to return to school but she is not ready to go back to her former school where she was bullied by her mates.

Her words as quoted by Premium Times, citing NAN:

“I am good in mathematics, whether addition, subtraction, division or multiplication. I can calculate numbers in millions ‘up head’, without writing or using a calculator.

“I left school because of bullying. My peers used to call me names which I detested.

“I will not go back to that school. I’ll be happy to continue my studies in another school, away from them."

Brilliant boy who can play with numbers gets scholarship after his video went viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a South African boy who is a Maths genius got a scholarship.

A South African academic, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, on July 7, commenced a search for the mathematics genius named Sibahle Zwane

The professor said she would like to pay for the boy's school fees and help him develop his amazing potential for the benefit of humanity.

Phakeng later released another tweet, saying she has found the boy, telling people to ignore those who want to put the boy down

Source: Legit.ng