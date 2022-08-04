A Nigerian woman has shared interesting insights into what life was like for the youth of the 1980s Nigeria

According to her, after she finished her NYSC in 1981, she got a job as a teacher at Queens School, Ilorin where she was paid N295 monthly

The woman named Iyabo Alabi said she bought her first car for the sum of N3,800; the story has attracted comments from Nigerians on Facebook

Nigerians on Facebook are reacting massively to a post that has helped shed light on what life was like for youths in the 80s.

Iyabo Alabi, a Nigerian woman who shared the story said she was able to buy her first car for the sum of N3,800 in 1981.

Iyabo said she worked as a teacher. Photo credit: Iyabo Alabi.

According to Iyabo, she got her first job immediately after she finished her NYSC in 1981. She said her salary as of then was N295 per month.

Iyabo said she worked as a teacher at Queens Secondary School, Ilorin.

She wrote on Facebook:

"See what I found. Oya indomine generation where were you in 1981 when I finished my NYSC, started teaching at Queen's School earning 295 náírà per month, housed in a furnished two bedroom bungalow and bought my first car for 3,800 naira?"

Facebook users react

Topelizbeth Stephen II said:

"My papa and mama never dey toast themselves not to talk of marriage. Grandma jus Buga all of us this morning."

Yemi Ajayi commented:

"I was a primary school teacher in Banye, a village between Charanchi and Dutsinma in Katsina State."

John Sonayon Oni said:

"Chai! I was in Primary One that year. My generation later gave birth to the Indomie Generation. God continue to bless and keep you, ma."

Abayomi Osoba commented:

"I was at the Ogun state college of education, school of basic studies, Ijebu-Ode having my A levels."

