The Nigerian government has revealed that it is working towards getting the family of late Alika Ogorchukwu compensated

Speaking about the steps the government has taken so far, Abike Dabiri revealed that plans are in the works to get his wife a job in Italy

Many Nigerians who reacted to the development believe that there should be proper compensation for Ogorchukwu's wife aside from employment

The federal government, through Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), has spoken about the death of Alika Ogorchukwu, who was murdered in Italy.

FIJ NG earlier noted that the fight between the Italian, Ferlazzo, who beat Ogorchukwu, was filmed on Friday, July 29, on a street in central Italy.

The Italian government has promised to give Alika's wife a job. Photo source: CNN, Instagram/@adeolafayehun

A job at least

In a video shared by Adeola Fayehun on Instagram, Abike said that the Nigerian government has stepped in and is working with the Italian authorities to compensate the woman with at least, a job to fend for her family.

The NIDCOM boss went ahead to say the government is seeking due compensation for the man's wife, tagging the death of Ugorchukwu "gruesome".

She also appreciated the Nigerian community and Italians who, in their large numbers, raised funds for late Ugorchuwu's family.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions the video got below:

isaac.ifeanyi.okuzor said:

"Because Job automatically fixes the life long trauma this incident has incurred!"

thatsisigirl said:

"The fact that she is educated, exposed and been to other countries makes her words irritate me more!!!! Not surprised tho smh."

exciting.food.and.lifestyle said:

"Before Nigeria talk about job for wife, that's the end means, the immediate action is compensation from the culprit , which includes all amounts of money corresponding from point of death and covering Retaiment, also covering educational charges for his children."

psalmsongram said:

"At least with a job? make una try they know people way una Dey carry offices give."

Another Nigerian died abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man, Ikechukwu Oseji, from Delta state, narrated the ordeal he faced while trying to cross into Europe through Libya.

Speaking with Legit TV, he said that among the 147 on a boat at sea, he was one of the 15 lucky people who survived.

The man said he floated in the Mediterranean sea for one hour and 30 minutes. Ikechukwu added that what saved him was the life jacket he was putting on. Others without it were not lucky.

