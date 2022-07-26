A Nigerian girl who could solve arithmetic even though she is not going to school has landed a scholarship offer

The mouth-watering scholarship is from the Bashir Ahmed Foundation, and it covers her studies from primary to university level

According to a tweet shared by the NGO, the girl has been successfully enrolled in a primary school in Gaya, Kano state

A girl who was out of school but who could solve mathematical questions brilliantly has been offered a scholarship.

The girl named Saratu Dan-Azumi got the scholarship offer from the Bashir Ahmed Foundation, and it covers up to the university level.

The lucky girl now has the chance to go to school. Photo credit: @BashirFund.

Source: Twitter

The scholarship covers up to university

According to a tweet shared by the NGO, Saratu has been enrolled in a school in Gaya, Kano state.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The girl is said to have the special ability to joggle with numbers even though she is out of school. The tweet says no one taught her how to solve Maths problems.

The tweet reads:

"The Bashir Ahmad Foundation has successfully concluded the enrollment of Saratu Dan-Azumi, a brilliant out-of-school girl, who effortlessly solves arithmetics without being taught, in a school in Gaya LGA. The BAF sponsors her education up to university."

See the full tweet below:

Twitter users react

See some reactions to the tweet below:

@MannirYusuf8 said:

"Good gesture mallam Bashir, the girl is a genius with numbers."

@real_nmusa commented:

"May the almighty Allah reward you for your gesture."

@absharp79 said:

"Masha Allah, may Allah continue to bless and enrich the foundation."

Brilliant boy who can play with numbers gets scholarship after his video went viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a South African boy who is a Maths genius got a scholarship.

A South African academic, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, on July 7, commenced a search for the mathematics genius named Sibahle Zwane

The professor said she would like to pay for the boy's school fees and help him develop his amazing potential for the benefit of humanity.

Phakeng later released another tweet, saying she has found the boy, telling people to ignore those who want to put the boy down

Source: Legit.ng