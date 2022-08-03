In recent times, Nigerians have mounted intense pressures on foreign universities to exempt students from the country from taking further English tests such as IELTS, TOEFL and others.

The pressure seems to be yielding the expected results as a number of them have responded positively to the numerous request sent out by those at the forefront of the struggle.

The struggle to free Nigeria from the cage of English tests is mostly championed by Nigerian academicians living abroad, notable among them being Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi, who is based in Canada.

He sent a list of some schools that have recently exempted Nigerian students from taking English tests.

1. University of Alberta, Canada

This university has since removed Nigeria from countries that would have to present English test before admission.

This happened in 2022 after a protest letter sent to them by Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi, causing the school to update its list.

2. Athabasca University, Canada

Another university that has recognised Nigeria as an English-speaking country is Athabasca University and it was also achieved through the efforts of Dr Igbalajobi, who once again sent a protest letter to the school.

The list of English-speaking countries on the school's website includes Nigeria.

3. Clemson University, US

Nigerians applying to Clemson University, USA, will not have to worry about English tests as the school now recognises Nigeria as an English-speaking country.

It is perhaps one of the few universities in the US that currently allows Nigeria this status. The school's website list Nigerian universities whose graduates are exempted from English tests if they are seeking graduate studies.

4. University of Texas Austin, US

The University of Austin Texas also exempts Nigerians from further English tests such as IELTS and TOEFL which means it has recognised Nigeria as an English-speaking country.

This is according to Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi who sent a list of the schools to Legit.ng. The school's website is, however, yet to be updated to this effect.

5. University of Prince Edward Island, Canada

Nigerians applying to the University of Prince Edward Island are also exempted from further submission of English tests.

However, the school has a list of Nigerian universities whose graduates are exempted from English tests on its website.

