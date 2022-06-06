The University of Alberta, Canada has removed Nigeria's name from the list of countries that must present a proof of English test

This followed a request made in writing by Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi Nigerian academic based in Canada

Now, Nigerians seeking admission into the school will not have to border about English language tests

Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi, a Nigerian academic based in Canada wrote a letter to the Unversity of Alberta requesting that Nigeria be removed from countries that have to present proof of English test before admission.

His request was granted by the school as Nigerian students seeking admission into the school henceforth will not need an English test.

Dr Igbalajobi's efforts have been hailed. Photo credit: Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi.

Source: Original

Full waiver

Although the University of Alberta previously recognises some Nigerian schools as the ones whose students will not need an English test, Dr Igbalajobi's request saw the school granting a full waiver.

It is almost a standard practice in many foreign schools to ask for proof of English Language proficiency from students for who English is not the first language.

The noble efforts of Dr. Igbalajob have drawn accolades from many Nigerians.

Test not necessary

In a seperate chat with Legit.ng, Dr Igbalajob said the rule was not proper since English is Nigeria's official language. He also argued that children in Nigeria are taught in English from elementary school, hence the demand was not necessary.

He said:

"From my own lens of equality, diversity, and inclusion, this is just unfair. Nigeria is an English-speaking country and the mode of instruction from the elementary to the tertiary institutions is in Engish. Subjecting applicants to another round of English tests is annoying. The financial constraints have also prevented a lot of applicants from a shot to most of these universities."

