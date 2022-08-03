Oyo, Ibadan - Students seeking admission into the University of Ibadan need not be alarmed as the school management has agreed to adhere to the new cut-off mark formulated by the relevant tertiary education stakeholders in Nigeria.

Punch reported that the management of the University of Ibadan (UI) has resolved to admit students who scored below 200 in their Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination.

The University of Ibadan currently ranks as the best tertiary institution in Nigeria according to the latest ranking released. Photo: Guardian

Legit.ng gathered that this new development was made known by the Director of the UI Distance Learning Centre, Prof. Emmanuel Omobowale on Tuesday, August 2.

Omobowale revealed that students whose marks were low in the last UTME could get admitted into the UI through its Open Distance e-Learning programme. He stated that the admission is also open to those who did not sit for the last UTME.

He said:

“Prospective students would need to register with JAMB and sit an examination for the school, after which they would be issued the same certificates as the university and be mobilised for the National Youth Service Corps like their colleagues who were admitted for the regular programmes of the university.”

UI to admit 100,000 students, says Mgt

He noted the only requirement they must meet was to pass relevant subjects at the O’Level, saying the UIODeL was put together to give opportunities to thousands of qualified students who are denied admissions each year because of a lack of space in universities.

Omobowale also stressed that “the university could admit 100,000 students and even more through the programme, which he said would not be affected by frequent strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities.”

According to him, the special window of admission into UI, which he described as an innovative way of increasing the number of students who secure admission under the leadership of the Vice Chancellor of UI, Prof. Kayode Adebowale, will address the problem of low carrying capacity universities.

He, however, noted that the admission requirement is the same standard as the conventional mode, and as stipulated on the university’s website.

UI ranked best in Nigeria

The University of Ibadan has been ranked the best university in Nigeria according to the latest ranking released.

Ranking below UI is the University of Lagos and closely followed by the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Ahmadu Bello University took the fourth spot making it also the fourth Nigerian institution that made between 1172th and 1941 positions in the world.

JAMB approves cut-off marks for universities, polytechnics

Recall that Legit.ng reported that JAMB has released the cut-off marks for Nigerian students who wrote the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME).

For university admission, the minimum cut-off mark is 140, while 120 is set for admission into polytechnics.

JAMB registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, said only 378,639 of the 1,761,338 who wrote the 2022 UTME scored 200 and above.

