A video of an adorable little boy singing Rema's hit song, 'Baby calm down' has gone viral online

In the heartwarming video, the little boy was seen singing very loudly while demonstrating with his hands

Nigerians expressed their amazement over the sweet video especially because he did not miss any of the lyrics

A little boy has stunned many people on TikTok after he was spotted in a viral video showing off his amazing singing talent.

In the viral video, the energetic little boy sang Rema's 'Baby calm down' song without missing the lyrics.

While singing, he was seen waving his hands and demonstrating the song as someone made a video of the moment.

Little boy sings Rema's 'Baby calm down' Photo Credit: @breezy_gl

The sweet video has stirred massive reactions on TikTok after it was shared on the app by @breezy_gl.

TikTok users hail talented little singer

@deedeenafnaf95 said:

"Bad man looking good in diorhe doesn't care if he sings off the keys he just found himself in melodies shouting like a bird set free."

@kedidinne stated:

"When they love the track they will scream especially on the part they love the most."

@drax951 commented:

"This guy is the one who will be saying "wow" to our daughters coz that wowowowo was so easy for him."

@mukami_nyaga noted:

"Me as an adult singing like him coz I don't the lyrics."

@annaqueen_b2 remarked:

"I was waiting for years for Africa my mother land to get rich back again now we are here."

@richie.dadmona remarked:

"Lylics on point, i wonder how many girkfriends he got, bouy tooo sharp."

Watch the video below:

