A father could not contain his joy and excitement after his family surprised him on his 60th birthday

The doting father who really enjoys live band performances was stunned after his family organized one for him

In the video, he was seen screaming in excitement before alighting from his car and showing off his dance moves

A viral video making rounds online has captured the moment a Nigerian father received a heartwarming surprise from his family.

Apparently, the man had always expressed his love for live band performances and wished to enjoy one on his birthday.

His thoughtful children then decided to organize one for him on his 60th birthday and his reaction was amazing.

Children organize live band performance for their father Photo Credit: @tlami_modise

Source: UGC

They secretly called for the services of a live band, and drove their father to the venue without informing him that he was about to witness was a live band performance.

However, while in the car, his daughter broke the news to him and he could not contain his joy. He jumped down from the vehicle and after hugging his family, he burst into dance moves.

His daughter shared the video on TikTok @tlami_modise stating that it was her father's desire to have such an epic performance on his 60th birthday.

TikTok users gush over sweet video

@thandomalanky said:

"Happy birthday Papa, ubaba wethu sonke lo phela we are all happy and feel the love. May God grant him many more years❤️."

@user1614135174147 reacted:

"The person who did this I love you ,xem this is the best birthday ever I would mind this kind vibes."

@tsapo.sa commented:

"This is so beautiful bathong papa lona. yohhh lethabo le kana."

@reanetsevanessa noted:

"why am I crying this is so sweet but very touching especially when he cried hle."

@gomosenye remarked:

"The absolute, pure joy he has.. priceless.. he didn't even know what to do to himself.. ."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng