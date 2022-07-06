A heartwarming video has captured the moment a little boy, Faith, stormed a studio to sing with his father

The father and son sang "Stuck on you" by Lionel Richie and their song melted hearts and got many views on Facebook

Social media users have gushed over the duo with most people praising the obvious bond between them

A video making rounds online has captured the moment a little boy, Faith, sang along with his father at the studio.

At the beginning of the cute video, the boy introduced himself as Faith before telling his fans that he was about to sing with his father.

The both of them sang a popular song "Stuck on you" by Lionel Richie and it stirred massive reactions from people especially music lovers.

Little boy sings Stuck on you Photo Credit: @MC Kenneth

Source: Facebook

During the singing session, they kept on looking at themselves at intervals and smiling at each other.

People gush over the amazing father and son

The video has sparked reactions online. While some applauded the duo over their amazing voice, others pointed out the bond between them.

Thelma Nkechinyere said:

"Some men in this generation are doing a great job in raising their sons and daughters with love, tolerance, respect, understanding and affection."

Happy Okoye stated:

"Chai see as I'm smiling and admiring this cute boy,, the love and energy is heavenly with his tiny voice saying"thank you Daddy awww ."

Stephen Isaac reacted:

"Wow this is so lovely it's remind's me of the bond that exist btw me and my little nephew...we re so connected at some point others mistake him to be my son...the attached photo says it all."

Dani said:

"This boy is a natural. He is a gift ."

Onyekachi Nwagwu commented:

"Wow so lovely... Oh God please help me to raise kids that we the parents will have a best relationship with and the society will cherish and smiles always."

Baby sings “you want to Bam Bam” song with father in sweet video, people react to his funny mouth shape

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a baby and his father have stirred massive reactions on Instagram after they both sang Goya Menor's Ameno Remix (You Want to Bam Bam) in a short video. They started the song midway by saying "you want to join cult...". What amazed people most was the way the kid used his baby language to sing along.

Though his words were not clear enough, you could pick from his muddled-up words that he was really singing the popular hit track.

Source: Legit.ng