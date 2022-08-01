A Nigerian lawyer has advised her TikTok followers on what to do when they are either invited or arrested by EFCC

In the case of an invitation, the lawyer said that it is important for the invited to be well prepared before honouring it

Many people who reacted to the video wondered if everything she said can be exercised in a country like Nigeria

A Nigerian lawyer known as Luchi Advocate on TikTok has advised people on what to do when they are arrested by officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a video, the lawyer said the operatives of the commission could either invite or arrest a person.

Many people asked if all she advised could be done in Nigeria. Photo source: TikTok/@luchiadvocate

Luchi Advocate said that a person should speak to their legal counsel, and get their sureties ready before they honour an invitation.

On the other hand, when arrested, she said:

"What to do in such a situation is that you respectfully of course ask to speak with a legal practitioner of your choice who should be there before you pen down your extra-judicial statement. It's your constitutional right..."

Nigerians ask lawyer questions

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

oshonubidayo said:

"Me sha no get money, so I have no case with EFCC."

Henry said:

"There is no law in Nigeria government do as they please! So just don’t waist your time Ma’m."

Iamkaysamz said:

"Be like na US you Dey."

Hardeyanju Quadri said:

"Honestly dey won’t allow you to call anyone they will beat and beat until you write."

Gigz_baeby_ wondered:

"Abeg all the things efcc are collecting cars, money etc where are they keeping it?"

Raphael Babatunde said:

"Ifo police command at Ogun state invited my brother's friend and locked him up upon arrival. Not until dem go scatter Police station. No law in Naija."

Raymond asked:

"Sorry can I sue the police or what?"

The lawyer replied:

"Absolutely you can. If they breach your basic fundamental rights."

