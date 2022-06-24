A Nigerian man in Canada has made a funny video , saying he bought a new model of Hyundai car abroad

, The young man said that if he had bought the same vehicle in Nigeria, many security agencies will be after him

The Canadian resident's video stirred mixed reactions as some people argued that not everything he said is entirely true

A young Nigerian man living in Canada has in a video showed off the 2022 Hyundai Elantra car he bought.

He jokingly said that if he had bought the same car in Nigeria, security agencies like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) would be on his case.

The man said that he would have been in trouble in Nigeria. Photo source: TikTok/@mrkariboye

Many security agencies would have been after me

To make his video more hilarious, he said that the soldiers and IG squad among many others would have come looking for him. The man noted that the country needs to do better as not all rich people are into fraud.

Nigerians who took to the comment section praised him for living in a country that has better opportunities.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reaction to his video

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with more than 7,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

EbonyIDNoble said:

"But if na illegal way you take buy am for abroad, them go find you sharpaly."

ehimwenmaofficial1 said:

"Nigeria with problems, much love."

Tolu said:

"Seems like you stay in my province."

epi said:

"Them go even brack into your house self."

Hummel Howard said:

"OPC self for don kon find you."

Dodo Mayana said:

"Bros nah lie, I drive of those living in Ojo, Lagos. Bros try come home these days."

DavidMiller_7 said:

"True talk bro….. congratulations more blessings."

Kins said:

"Chail ahh, for just one car."

Tosky said:

"my brother we dey suffer here oo."

Gassolboy said:

"Oga na true you talk oo but you forget say some boys the drive highest and most expensive car in the world."

Source: Legit.ng