A graduate of chemistry has told her TikTok followers that despite her university degree, she ended up working in a restaurant

The lady made a video that showed her at a graduation ceremony and at the eatery where she is working

Many people who reacted to her clip also said that they had to work subpar jobs for a while before getting something better

A young lady with the handle @ainxang has in a TikTok video shared a video that showed she is doing something entirely different from the chemistry she studied in the university.

At the start of the video, the lady could be seen in her university graduation gown. Seconds after, a part showed in a waitress outfit.

The lady said that it is God who sustains. Photo source: TikTok/@ainxang

Source: UGC

God sustains

The lady in her caption of the clip shows she is comfortable with the job as long it is God whos gives sustenance.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Many people who reacted to her video shared their similar experience and how life dealt them an unexpected hand.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 4 million views with thousans of comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

xiaoting | yurina said:

"Just graduated a week ago, and now I don’t know where to go."

DEE SHRDN said:

"Same like me. I'm diploma in Civil Engineering and my current job is cashier at supermarket."

Amin R said:

"don't worry. I HAVE 2 BACHELOR DEGREE AND 1 MASTER DEGREE AND YET I'm here watching tiktok"

hakim said:

"It's okay to work at any F&B and retail industry before getting a permanent/stable job that related to your degree."

hhman2022 said:

"after graduation I got a job as a paper boy. I did everything now I work in IT alhamdulilah. don't give up sis."

kadir al shaibi said:

"Bruv like we study around 20 years just to be working like this and they say study so u can get a good job smh."

Janaudite. L said:

"This is why I still don't understand why people go to uni."

Nina Zed said:

"electrical engineer and I'm jobless."

Graduate become charcoal seller

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady who graduated from the university showed the turn her life took despite the degree she earned through hard work.

Jumping on a popular trend on TikTok, the lady shared her matriculation photo and a video of her packing charcoal for sale.

In the clip, the lady sat on a low stool as she made the charcoal ready for customers. Many took to her comment section to wish her well.

Source: Legit.ng