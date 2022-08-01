A Nigerian student affected by the ongoing ASUU trike has refused to stay idle at home as he has started an online restaurant

According to the student whose Twitter name is @olowoshibiii, he is working hard and determined to build a great brand

He vowed to put in a lot of hard work, saying his labour will not be in vain; many tweeps are impressed by his determination

Determined not to idle away during the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, a Nigerian student has kicked off an online restaurant.

According to the student identified on Twitter as @olowhibii, he is determined to put in the hard work required to build a great brand.

Photo credit: @olowoshibii.

Source: Twitter

My labour will not be in vain

According to him, he is positive that his efforts will not be in vain even as he affirmed that there is dignity in labour.

His impressive efforts have gone viral as many Nigerians on Twitter engaged with his tweet with some commending him for eschewing idleness.

ASUU strike frustrates students

ASUU has been on strike for more than five months now and this has frustrated many Nigerian students.

Sharing what he now does in the time being, the student wrote:

"I am a young chef/cateral, working hard to build a well-known brand. As a student affected by #ASUU strike, I run an online restaurant. I strongly believe there is dignity in labour and my labour can never be in vain."

See his tweet below:

Twitter users react

@UBmarcus said:

"Don't let them kill your dream."

@Roqeebah_ commented:

"Keep it up bro. Emma I hope I'm getting my catfish pepper soup when we resume though else school won't contain the both of us oo."

@UcheSylvester2 said:

"Well said there is dignity in labor, the good Lord will compliment your effort."

Nigerian student laments ASUU strike

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian student lamented how he lost a job offer worth N350k because he was still a student.

The techie who is a 400-level student of Mechatronics at FUTO said the strike is a huge setback and also blamed the system of things in Nigeria for the action by ASUU.

His story went viral even as many who read it lamented just how much the incessant strikes cost Nigerians in public universities.

Source: Legit.ng