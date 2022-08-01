A kind Nigerian man, Otto Orondaam, has shared the story of a girl whose life changed after given education

Otto narrated how he met the kid at Makoko when she was running errands for her mother who was a fish seller

After several years of sponsoring the kid's education, she made him and his team proud and is ready for further education

A Nigerian man and the founder of Slum2School initiative, Otto Orondaam, has in thread on Twitter revealed his association changed the life of a kid.

He revealed that they met the girl 10 years and 8 months ago in Makoko as she was paddling her big canoe.

Otto said he was amazed at how the girl's life turned around for good. Photo source: @otto_orondaam

Source: Instagram

Amazed by her strength, they soon discovered she was going to take some smoked fish to her mother in the market to sell.

With some effort, they were able to convince her parent to allow them put Sisianu in school. The girl performed brilliantly in both her studies and extra-curricular activities.

Otto said:

"Sisianu was so passionate about being in school. She eventually became the best in her primary school class, She went on to win trophies in athletics..."

Despite the ups and downs she experienced during the years, Otto and and his team was able to put enroll her in a private secondary school. This happened even after she failed scholarship exams.

The Slum2School founder never allowed the over N1 million per annum studies expenses of the girl discourage his team.

Sisianu did not only finish her secondary school education well, she is now now ready to continue her post secondary school education.

When the thread was reshared on his Instagram page, below are some of the reactions it got:

oliveemodi said:

"I'm crying, and inspired and motivated all at the same time. Thank you Otto. GOD BLESS YOU AND YOUR TEAM."

nkiruolumideojo said:

"This is so inspiring Otto! Your " works" have remained consistently so! Welldoneee."

lalaakindoju said:

"Wow!!! Otto I’m so inspired. Mostly by your consistency. God bless you."

georgeokoro said:

"We need you to transform the education in Nigeria! Can they appoint you Minister already?"

hrm_sophie said:

"This changed the trajectory of my day. Was feeling so down cos my car was bashed. This is really what joy looks like. My joy knows no bounds. Amazing physical transformation also happen along side the academic feats. Weldon’s @otto_orondaam."

Life of homeless boy changed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the convener of Chess in the Slum, Tunde Onakoya, spoke about a boy he rescued from the street in Lagos state.

Tunde revealed that Ayomide was working as a bus conductor, homeless, and living under Oshodi bridge with a dimmed future.

In a post shared on Saturday, April 2, he revealed that the boy has been able to create his online store using programming languages of HTML and CSS.

Source: Legit.ng