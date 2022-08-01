The handsome primary school teacher who shared photos of him in the school uniform of the school he teaches has announced an interesting update

According to the teacher identified on Twitter as Danio, he just bagged a modeling contract as he got a positive mail that sealed the deal

Tweeps have besieged the huge announcement he made with congratulatory messages pouring in for him from different angles

A handsome primary school teacher who regularly shares impressive photos on Twitter has bagged a modeling contract.

According to the cute man, he got the mail he has been waiting for which is a confirmation of the contract deal.

Danilo has announced that he bagged a modeling contract. Photo credit: @odedanilo.

Source: Twitter

It is the first of many to come, people say

Frome the tweet he shared, it could be seen that the modeling contract is with Boss Model, but he did not disclose how much it is worth.

Danilo also did not mention if he will be leaving his job as a teacher to concentrate on modeling or if he will be combining the two.

But tweeps have since besieged his tweet and showered him with endless congratulatory messages.

Danilo wrote:

"Finally got the positive email I was waiting for. I bagged the modeling contract!"

See his tweet below:

Twitter users react

@AlamoodyKe said:

"Positive energy can only attract same energy. Well deserved, long overdue, to more wins man. This just a first of many. Congratulations."

@KhumaloDanica said:

"You deserve all this and more. They're the lucky ones. You got the looks. It can only get better from here."

@MuthoniMaryanne said:

"Congratulations Danilo , that face should be on billboards, tv, magazines etc."

@dee_praize commented:

"Congrats, bro! Big win! Please, be sure to read the contract well to know what you're getting into. Most agencies are now out to rip talents and creatives. I almost signed a exploitive contract some months back. Happy for you!!"

