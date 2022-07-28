A young Nigerian man, Alarma Abd-Karim Isola, has showcased three hardworking men who sell akara by the roadside

Isola revealed that when people had the fear the young men may be dangerous, he always patronised them to change the perception

Many people who reacted to the photos of the businessmen were wowed as they said that are good examples in the society

A Nigerian man with the Facebook name Alarma Abd-Karim Isola on Wednesday, July 27 went online to write about some three hardworking men in Offa.

He said that the young men opened an akara business and chose to be dedicated to it. According to him, they are between the ages of 20-25.

Many people prayed for the young men and wished they succeed. Photo source: Alarma Abd-Karim Isola

They thought they were yahoo boys

Isola revealed that the young men who are not from the town are always neatly dressed and polite while plying their trade. He added that they also have what is popularly called "yahoo guy haircuts"

Their business spot which is named "akara yahoo" got its name from the initial belief people had; that the business was a front for scam and rituals.

Their akara is delicious

To support their business, Isola said:

"I often patronize them just to give people confidence that the akara is safe and not to exchange people's destiny (I don't blame anyone for such fear)."

He stated that their snacks are not only tasty, but that they are prepared in a very hygienic environment.

He added:

"Anytime you are in offa, stop opposite Captain Cook and take a bite of akara yahoo."

God bless them

As at the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 100 likes with tens of comments. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Debo Adedayo said:

"Very impressive! Almighty God will bless their endeavors."

Akeem Afolabi said:

"They are at Ibadan, Osogbo etc. May God bless their hustles."

Abdulkareem Hassan Olayinka said:

"I pray this business lead them to their promise land."

Abodunrin Taiwo Alamu said:

"God bless their efforts with great we success."

Abiodun Waheed said:

"They are in ife too,i believe they are from south south part of the country, or middle belt."

Sulaimon Blacky said:

"Keep up the good work!"

