A video of a man in clean suit and well-polished shoes selling groundnut with some creative hand moves has stirred reactions

While selling groundnuts for a customer, he made the snacks go from one plate to another at a great speed that peeled the groundnuts

Many people who watched his video online jokingly said that he must be a PhD groundnut seller with the way he went about service

A man in clean suit and black shoes has amazed people as he went about selling groundnuts and popcorn from a show glass.

In a video that has gone viral, the energy and skilled the man deployed to peel the groundnuts were entertaining.

The groundnuts seller was dressed in corporate clothes a he served people. Photo source: TikTok/@mhdlekgl2

Employing two plates, he made the groundnuts move from one pan to another at a speed that got people wondering.

At a point during the clip, the threw the groundnuts up with his handing holding a place under one of his legs.

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered hundreds of comments with 30,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Onyeisi said:

"You've poured all the groundnuts to the ground."

I love violence said:

"I hop after all this things price for corn no go add."

Ernest Okey said:

"Am I the only one who can't stop watching?

Delouisalex said:

"When God bless you with your favorite occupation."

Avlon Martins said:

"He told you no training involved only instinct."

engrdavid0 said:

"This man that is controlling grandnut like this, hmmm imagine how he will control garri and sugar."

Wofa Kofi said:

"Your Suite Alone can determine the type of Business Man You’re."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the video of a man who chose to go corporate with his hawking business has gone viral after the clip surfaced on the internet.

Former senator representing Kaduna central, Shehu Sani, who shared the video said he met the man when he was driving into Abuja.

Perfectly dressed, the man also wore a face mask and kept it on while he was talking with Shehu in his car. The man had a small tray containing kola nuts, sweets, and other items on one hand as he supports the wares with another.

