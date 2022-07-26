A video of some inmates singing and praising God with the whole of their hearts has melted hearts online

The inmates are reportedly serving minimum of 20 years in prison, yet they have chosen to praise God against all odds

A heartwarming video shows the prisoners in uniform singing at the top of their voices while being recorded

Some inmates were recently spotted praising God at the top of their voices inside a correctional facility.

The inmates who were spotted in their prison uniforms, sang melodiously despite being held captive.

An inmate played the piano so perfectly while the rest surrounded him and supported him with their voices.

Inmates sing melodiously in prison Photo Credit: @godbehindbars

Source: Instagram

Godbehindbars who shared the video via Instagram revealed that each inmate of that particular prison is facing a minimum of 20 years behind bars.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In his words:

"LISTEN TO THE INMATES sing JIREH inside of a prison These are the faces of men who are serving 20 years to life in prison but still worshipping. These men are proclaiming, Jireh.

The Lord provides. No matter what situation you are in, The Lord provides. God is so good. These men are teaching us lessons on how to be content in every circumstance (even in prison)."

Social media users get emotional over video of prisoners singing

Mskirad said:

"Cryingg. So beautiful."

Runwithgritandgrace stated:

"Hearing them sing, “I will be content in every circumstance” while being in prison is such a powerful testimony!"

Rasheedamaxineofficial noted:

"They mean what they sing, they are free in Christ so there is true hope in Christ for all men!"

Leggzfordaze reacted:

"The word that came to mind in the ten seconds of watching this…redemption. Enough said! God is so good"

Jengracerobinson wrote:

"So beautiful!!! Nothing better than men worshiping ."

Thegodlymom said:

"This! This! This is what a prison system should offer! Incarceration should teach and reshape a life! And, only Jesus can do what we see here! God is restoring them to their full potential! Hallelujah!!! Ohhhh give God some praise up in this internet!!! ."

Prisoners in America sing praise and worship God behind bars, their video gets many people emotional

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that inmates at a Florida State Prison had a glorious worship session in a church as they sang with loud voices.

The men who were in their uniforms said God loves them in a song that moved many social media users.

Many people who reacted to the video on Instagram said that it is good that the men are being shown the way of God.

Source: Legit.ng