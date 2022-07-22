A Ukrainian has sent social media into a frenzy as she highlighted her dislikes for Nigeria after visiting the country

A Ukraine lady who visited Nigeria with her black partner has taken to social media to share her dislikes about the country.

The lady with the TikTok handle @onye_ocha_jesus shared videos for each point she raised.

She lamented that there are no free suya meats in Nigeria. Photo Credit: TikTok/@onye_ocha_jesus

The first thing she noted was that the cows looked skinny. She deduced that it was so because they weren't fed well.

"Skinny cows, they don't feed them well. So sad!," she wrote.

She also shared a clip of a lizard on a wall and stated that it was found in her hotel room.

"Lizard in my hotel room! I almost jumped out the window."

The Ukrainian also lamented that the environment was too noisy with no organisation of people and that suya wasn't free.

She did a velfie with her partner decrying that people literally begged them for money throughout the day. She wrote:

"See the stress on our faces! Only God knows how many people asked us for money in Lagos airport. Shame!!!

"Anything for the boys" It is what I heard throughout today!"

Social media reactions

Griddess said:

"U only went to Lagos na. In Lagos people behave anyhow. U only went to Lagos and say “NIGERIA “. Abeg o."

Jessica Churchill said:

"Are people organized in Ukraine? At least did they treat you bad? Or call you names? You don’t like , don’t go."

said:

"You see that "people not organize” it’s only in lagos because others states are a bit organize.. lagos is just crazy."

Mujinga__ said:

"And this is what gives gullible people outside that Nigeria is uncultured.. They won’t come again and this is how racism starts.."

DarkStarkfk said:

"Don't answer random greetings. don't look at people. those things de attract billing."

Source: Legit.ng