Inmates at a Florida State Prison had a glorious worship session in a church as they sang with loud voices

The men who were in their uniforms said God loves them in a song that moved many social media users

Many people who reacted to the video on Instagram said that it is good that the men are being shown the way of God

A group of prisoners in a prison in Florida, America, has inspired so many people around the world as they praised God.

In a clip shared by an NGO called God Behind Bars on Instagram, men in prison uniforms could be seen singing as a choir with one voice.

Many people were amazed by their voices. Photo source: @godbehindbars

Source: Instagram

Inspiring praise session

They kept chorusing "He loves us" as a man led them in praise and worship. It was an awe-inspiring moment.

It was gathered over 200 inmates attended the church that day. According to God Behind Bars, their voices were so loud that those who could make it for service heard them.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 150,000 likes with more than 4,000 comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

trishinnuh said:

"Amazing! God be praised forever and ever! #thesoundofworship."

cds013 said:

"Praise God thank you JESUS."

kellydj said:

"That’s the post right there! That’s what it’s all about! Thanks for leading these men into truth, surrender, salvation, and true life!"

jasminesingleton said:

"God gets the Glory & we get the Love."

a_stockton_ said:

"Our God is so good."

Prisoners graduated

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the California State Prison on Tuesday, October 5, made history as 25 of its inmates got their degrees in communication studies.

The epoch-making event was made possible through a partnership between the California State University, Los Angeles, and the corrections centre.

It should be noted the event marked the first time a graduation ceremony would be taking place within the walls of the facility.

Secretary Kathleen Allison of the prison said that getting a degree while in prison is an opportunity for the prisoners to get a second chance.

Source: Legit.ng