An interracial couple who have been together for 25 years has elicited emotional reactions on the net

Rhonda Babayale, a white lady, had celebrated her 25 years anniversary of being together with a black man

She shared throwback pictures they took together while revealing that they have been married for 20 years with three kids

A white lady has marked her 20 years wedding anniversary and 25 years of being together with a black man.

The lady identified as Rhonda Babayale took to TikTok to share pictures memorable pictures taken with her man and her that of their kids.

They have been together for 25 years. Photo Credit: TikTok/@rhondababayale

Source: UGC

In one of the pictures which is believed to be many years ago, the man is seen on one knee as he appeared to engage the young-looking lady.

In another, the couple could be seen in a loved-up pose as they spent time together.

Some pictures featured in her memorable photo collage include their three sons with her husband and when they were much younger.

See the post below:

Netizens gush

Lillian Tshuma said:

"Woo this is a blessing. Pls pray for me l want this for my self a am 8 years in the marriage with 2 kids."

Nosiphiwo said:

"The boys are so handsome . Mix blood produces beautiful offspring. I love your family."

Linda Andylord said:

"God bless you guys for understanding each other to make this journey."

Gotto Danny said:

"How come you both don't age. ur kids are nearly catching up with your ages."

Elma Nkomo said:

"One good example of people who knws what they want in life ,stick by each other!"

Joan said:

"Oh wow ..our wife, thanks for making our brother a happy man, u have a lovey family, I haven’t followed anyone so quickly,you’ll remain blessed."

