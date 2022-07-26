A Brooklyn pastor and his wife were recently robbed of jewelries worth over a whooping sum of 415 million naira

During a church sermon, some armed robbers stormed his church and carted away all the jewelries on him and his wife

Speaking on the sad incident, the pastor said the robbers knew that he always moves around with expensive jewelries

A Brooklyn pastor, Lamor Miller-Whitehead, has narrated his experience after being attacked in his church while preaching to his congregation.

A viral video which surfaced the internet showed the moment men wielding guns entered into the church and searched the pastor, carting away all his jewelries.

Whitehead is well known for wearing designer outfits and jewelry to church and other occasions.

Pastor Whitehead speaks on robbery incident in his church Photo Credit: CNN / Bishop Whitehead

Source: Instagram

He was robbed alongside his beautiful wife of more than $1 million (415 million naira) while preaching at church on Sunday.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Reports gathered that about three people stormed the Leaders of Tomorrow church with guns and took off the jewelry pastor Lamor Miller-Whitehead and his wife wore.

While speaking to CNN about the incident, Whitehead said:

"They took off my bishop's ring, my wedding band and took off my bishop chain, and then I had chains underneath my robe, and he start tapping my neck to see if (there was) anything else -- so that means they knew, they watched and they knew that I have other jewelry."

Social media users share their thoughts about robbery incident

James_jia_sz said:

"The fact that those “preachers” are so freaking rich tells u something…"

Markphillips_fx stated:

"All that jewelry for God’s work?"

Ladydye29 commented:

"If that's the case they should be robbed lol."

Jerry Onas stated:

"Why in the f does a "pastor" have millions in jewelry.

Official_edoboy1 remarked:

"They came to collect their share, it’s all part of God’s plan init."

Joel.oliver_ added:

"Lol I really don’t know what to say. I can’t judge but that pastor is sharp lol ."

Las.melicias said:

"Honestly, I cannot say I'm sorry, If a preacher has THAT much money, something "odd" is going on."

Viral video shows moment Brooklyn pastor and members got robbed at gunpoint during church service

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video shows the moment a flashy pastor was confronted by gun-pointing robbers in the middle of a Sunday service.

The preacher identified as Whitehead was forced to lie down on his belly as the men took charge of the house of God.

The robbers reportedly took KSh 47 million (N168 million) worth of jewellery from Whitehead, his wife and possibly churchgoers.

Source: Legit.ng