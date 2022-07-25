A Nigerian student has wowed internet users with his exceptional intelligence right from his first class in secondary school

The boy has consistently emerged as the best student from JSS1 to SS2 and he is promoted to SS3 in grand style haven kept a clean sheet

The young boy was seen in a Facebook post clutching a plaque he was awarded for his exceptional academic performance

An exceptionally intelligent boy is being celebrated on social media due to his clean academic performance right from when he entered secondary school.

The boy whose name is not immediately clear reportedly kept a clean academic record from JSS1 to SS2 and has been promoted to SS3 in grand style.

He kept clean academic records. Photo credit: Emmanuel Tembe.

Source: Facebook

Keeping straight records in his academics

According to the information posted on Facebook by Emmanuel Tembe, the boy has consistently emerged as the best student in JSS1, JSS2, JSS3, SS1 and SS2.

In the Facebook post, the boy was sighted clutching a beautiful plaque awarded him by the school as an encouragement for a further powerful outing as he enters the final phase of his secondary education.

Facebook users find the boy smart and have taken to the comment section of the post to shower him with encomiums.

Sharing the heartwarming story, Emmanuel wrote:

"This Terungwa's friend has set a straight record of overall best from JSS1, JSS2, JSS3, SSS1 & SSS2. Promoted to SSS3 next session."

Facebook users react

Ndidi Chukwunedu Aguoru said:

"Congratulations My lovely, calm, cool and intelligent Bobo and keep making mummy and daddy proud."

Lois Agabus commened:

"Yay! Congratulations. Terseer my boys are making me proud."

Simon Tyoakosu said:

"Congratulations young Tembe! The sky shall be your limit! Sour higher, bro."

Plangnan Daniel said:

"Congratulations dear Terseer! Keep winning! Keep shining!"

Source: Legit.ng