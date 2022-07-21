A little boy's facial expression while being corrected by his pretty aunt recently had people in stitches

In a video, his aunt was heard jokingly complaining over the little boy's attitude and how he always acts mean

However, the boy's reaction to his aunt's complaint was so hilarious and this made the video go viral online

A cute little boy gave his aunt a weird look after hearing her complain to his mum about his attitude.

In a funny video shared on Instagram, the little boy's ain't said he always stares at her as if he was capable of beating her up.

She went ahead to note that the little boy can't even walk or talk, yet he acts like he can beat everyone in the house.

Little boy makes funny facial expression Photo Credit: @pulsenigeria247

While reporting the little boy, he gave her a look which seemingly implied that she was speaking in a language that he couldn't understand.

The video sparked hilarious reactions online and has gotten thousands of views since it surfaced the internet.

People react to hilarious video

@jenniferjones536 said:

"He is adorable but he is looking at his Auntie like who are you talking to like that???."

@justolehutch stated:

"I'm the way I laughed at this..lil man's is expression is priceless. and how he holding his hands like she was about to pop her real quick. im dead."

@miss.tea56 remarked:

"This is so beautiful to let the world know that they are little people even when they’re babies respect that and love that I see that you do thank you."

@light7237 noted:

"He’s too attentive to ur every word oh my goodness h adorable he is. Cute lil man to smart. He’s saying hmm that’s rite whatever she said ."

@_juicyjas_ wrote:

"He had to look away for a minute and let the words marinate lol all I hear in my head is “let me tell you something Linda."

@ani.at.sa_01 said:

"Oooh aunty I no u ain't talking about me.that way, we gonna have a beeeg problem" thought the little guy ."

@winnyvicks commented:

"Wow this Easton is acting so matured. ... Where's he from? He's like what the He!! Aunt."

