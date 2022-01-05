A little boy was able to see his father clearly for the first time and the surprise on his face was so adorable

The boy who was able to see his dad with the aid of an eyeglass displayed a heartwarming smile the moment he saw his face

Social media users expressed a lot of admiration at the priceless expression of the boy with many of them saying he loves his father so much

The priceless expression of a boy when he was able to see the face of his father for the first time has got many social media users gushing with admiration. The viral video showed the boy expressing so much joy the moment he beheld his father's figure.

In the video shared by @ladbible, the little boy was made to see his father clearly with the aid of glasses. The moment the glasses were fixed on his eyes and he could see clearly, a lot of joy registered on his face. The boy smiled admirably and then at the end, his face turned a kind of surprise.

The boy expresses joy at sighting his father. Photo credit: @ladbible.

Social media users react

Social media users took to the comment section to express admiration for the boy's display of affection for his dad. Some said the video made them cry. A few of the comments read as follows:

@andyevans1982:

"Love this. Amazing moment as a parent."

@j_mac_coisteabla

"Why would you want a 43-year man crying at 10 o'clock in the morning."

@gemmalouswann:

"The first thing to make me cry today."

@annakeydj_official:

"This is so beautiful. My hearts just melted. What a lil dude and a smile."

Watch the video below:

Heartwarming moment dad carries his son for the first time

In a related story previously reported by Legit.ng, a viral video showed an emotional moment in which a father was able to carry his son for the very first time. In the video, the father could not control his joy as the baby was placed in his arms.

The man was seen sitting on a chair, waiting restlessly until the nurse emerged with the baby. The man said he has never carried a little baby before.

Social media users who saw the video said the video had them shedding tears of joy.

