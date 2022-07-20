A Nigerian lady wore her husband's cloth to go on a date with him but he politely asked her to take it off

After several failed attempts to make her change her outfit, the young man decided to wear hers

A hilarious video shows him coming out of their room rocking a crop top and his wife immediately burst into laughter

A young married man got tired of appealing to his wife to stop wearing his clothes. He decided to come up with an alternative strategy.

In a hilarious video, the smart man went into the room and came out wearing his wife's crop top and holding her bag.

His wife on seeing him, asked if that was what he wanted to wear to go out with her and he replied in affirmative.

Man rocks his wife's crop top Photo Credit: @theotlovetrain

Source: UGC

His method truly worked as his wife changed her mind about going out rocking his cloth. She burst into laughter while informing him that she has cancelled the entire outing.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

the stunned wife went ahead to apologize to him saying she would never do it again. The hilarious video was shared on TikTok by @theotlovetrain.

TikTok users react to the video

@Plussizeok said:

"If it was me we would go out like that and we have to take cute pictures ."

@Lylynette07 stated:

" oMG I screamed.. Cuz I never thought he would dare. he seems so calm.."

@Nas_una:

"I love how he doesn’t take himself too seriously to do that, that’s too funny."

@Veevee257 noted:

"Omg like when i saw him on your clothes, i laughed my stomach out jezzz i can't stop laughing . your husband is the best i swear ."

@Andrebatch1 stated:

"Men clothes are very unisex and very versatile this video proves that , but husband looked good in that croptop he looked like model ."

@Tamarashere:

"No u should have let him go like that . Me I will go he is even the one that will feel embarrassed not me ."

@Bennyoyere remarked:

"Am laughing at my self too, cos I won’t stop wearing my brothers or nephews own but make them no play reach my own oo."

@Arlenenicholas135 reacted:

"I want a husband just like him beautiful I like him."

@Riakayvonne said:

"I would scream too!! Chai! he will have to get me a new one coz he's already spoiled that one."

No bridesmaids or rich clothes: Nigerian couple marry wearing slippers and casual clothes, video goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video from an extremely simple wedding occasion between two Nigerian lovebirds has sparked debate on the net.

Like the couple, the guests at the traditional wedding didn't rock any flamboyant attire and all looked simple in slippers and casual wear.

The bride wasn't specially dressed and had no bridesmaid to assist her in performing the ceremony's demand.

Source: Legit.ng