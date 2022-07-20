Comedian Mark Angel left fans rolling with laughter as he dropped a deep revelation while trying to convince his daughter to keep a gift he bought for her

His daughter was seen in the video rejecting the gadget the comedian got for her, saying that it wasn’t what she wanted

Reacting to his daughter’s comment, the comedian told her when he was dating his wife, she wasn’t what they wanted, but they still kept her

Popular Nigerian skit maker and comedian Mark Angel tried to convince his daughter to keep a gift he bought for her, and his method has given his fans something to talk and laugh about.

The comedian had bought a gadget for his daughter, but she didn’t seem to like that particular one, and she let her dad know.

Comedian Mark Angel and daughter. Credit: @markangelcomedy

Source: Instagram

The little girl was seen in a video telling her dad:

“This is not what I want.”

Mark trying to convince her to keep it, replied:

“Keep it; I will buy another one; keep this one.”

The girl didn’t stop and kept on telling her dad, “daddy, this is not what I want.”

The comedian, who couldn’t take it anymore, replied again and said:

“Look, me and your mum when we were dating, you are not what we wanted, but we still kept you. So, keep it.”

What he said got his wife and other people in his house laughing really hard. This video has also continued to generate a lot of reactions on social media, as many believe even though it was funny, he was saying the truth.

Check out the video below:

Nigerians react to the funny video

discreet_fun_massage_lagos:

"In as much as we spoil our kids with great amenities. Lets always remind them of how most of us couldn’t even get that when we were growing up. Infact some kids cant even get that in this 2022. It makes the privileged kids a better person."

kenneth.obiajulu:

"Full agbaya!!! Deep rooted issues that have been uncovered even tho it’s a joke! Baba say na 'you’re not what we wanted but we kept you'."

jaywonjuwonlo:

"This guy madness no get sense."

richtizzy1:

"This guy nor wellSo u say this to ur beautiful daughter."

dorablestreatcakes:

"E took that from 0-100 real quick. Comrade be calming down abeg"

